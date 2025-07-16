How much would Jack from ‘The Gilded Age’ earn from the clock in 2025?

Fans have been wondering about how much money John ‘Jack’ Trotter from ‘The Gilded Age’ would have earned from selling the patent of his clock in 2025.

Directed by Julian Fellowes, the recent episode of the period drama sees Jack (Ben Ahlers) selling the patent for his new alarm clock invention for a total of $600,000.

He gets help from his business partner, Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), to sell the clock for the amount, split between the two 50/50.

‘The Gilded Age’ episode shows Jack stunned after getting an offer of $300,000 for his clock patent.

He is further surprised when Larry gets the buyers to double the amount, telling them, “You know you intend to make many times that.”

The scene, which takes place in 1884, has fans calculating how much Jack and Larry would have earned from selling the patent for ‘The Gilded Age’ clock in 2025.

Several came up with a whopping $20 million for the patent.

Using the US Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Inflation Calculator, which goes back to 1913, fans have estimated that the $600,000 for the alarm clock would equate to $19,748,632.65 in today’s money.

The figure of $20 means that Jack and Larry would have earned around $10 million each in 2025.

HBO Max also got wind of the calculation and shared an Instagram post, showing an online search.

When asked what the total from ‘The Gilded Age’ clock would amount to today, the estimate rounded out to $21,195,495.51 in today’s dollars.