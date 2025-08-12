‘The Gilded Age’ officially renewed for season 4

HBO has officially renewed the historical drama ‘The Gilded Age’ for a new season 4, after the last instalment ended on an explosive cliffhanger on Sunday.

Good news for fans of Julian Fellowes’ lavish period drama ‘The Gilded Age’, as HBO had already renewed it for season 4, days before the strongest-yet, 8-episodic 3rd season of the Emmy-winning series concluded this weekend, leaving the viewers with several unanswered questions, including if they will ever be able to see how this story of New York City’s high society unfolds in the future.

While more details regarding the release schedule and synopsis of the new season are yet to be unveiled, HBO exec Francesca Orsi confirmed the development in a statement last week, while praising Fellowes and the ensemble cast of ‘The Gilded Age’ for creating a ‘can’t-miss it’ entertainment experience for its viewers every week.

“We’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” she said.

With the timeline of previous seasons, i.e. early 2022 and late 2023 for seasons 1 and 2, respectively, before the latest instalment arrived this June, it can be estimated that the new season will likely premiere sometime around late 2026 or early 2027.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip