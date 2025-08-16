‘The Gilded Age’ Preparing For a ‘Downton Abbey’ Crossover?

Fans of The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey are buzzing after creator Julian Fellowes dropped hints about a potential crossover between the two beloved period dramas. With The Gilded Age Season 3 wrapping up and a fourth season confirmed, the idea of these two worlds colliding has viewers on the edge of their seats.

What Sparked the Crossover Rumors?

The chatter started when The Gilded Age Season 3 introduced a storyline that seemed to nudge the show closer to Downton Abbey’s universe. In the season, Gladys Russell, played by Taissa Farmiga, marries the Duke of Buckingham and moves to England, setting the stage for a possible connection to the Crawley family. Since The Gilded Age is set in 1880s New York and Downton Abbey kicks off in 1912 England, the timelines are close enough to make a crossover feel plausible.

Fellowes, the mastermind behind both shows, recently spoke to TV Insider and didn’t shut down the idea. “The different networks are a hurdle,” he admitted, noting that The Gilded Age airs on HBO, while Downton Abbey is tied to ITV and PBS, with streaming on Peacock. But he added, “We’ll just have to wait and see,” leaving fans hopeful for a bridge between the two series.

A Shared Universe?

The possibility of a crossover hinges on a familiar Downton Abbey character: Cora Crawley (née Levinson), played by Elizabeth Holders. Cora, an American heiress who marries into the British aristocracy, hails from 1890s New York—perfectly aligning with The Gilded Age’s setting. Fans have long speculated that her family could appear in The Gilded Age, and Fellowes’ comments only fanned the flames. Posts on X have been abuzz, with users like @TandCmag and @NyraKraal pointing out how Cora’s backstory could tie the shows together.

However, not everyone’s on board. Executive producer Gareth Neame, who’s worked on both shows, told TV Line that a crossover isn’t currently planned. “They’re separate universes,” he said, though he jokingly added that in a decade, HBO or Universal might push for a “Gilded meets Downton mashup.”

Why Fans Are Excited

Both shows, created by Fellowes, dive deep into the upstairs-downstairs drama of their respective eras. The Gilded Age follows the clash between new-money Russells and old-money van Rhijns in 1880s New York, while Downton Abbey explores the Crawley family’s aristocratic life in early 20th-century England. The shared themes of wealth, class, and social change make a crossover feel like a natural fit.

Viewers are already imagining scenarios—like a young Cora Levinson crossing paths with Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) or a cameo from a Downton character in Season 4. One X post from @Tatlermagazine even asked who could play a young Violet Crawley, the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess, sparking heated fan debates.

The Challenges Ahead

The biggest roadblock? The shows are on different networks, which complicates things. The Gilded Age started at NBC before moving to HBO, and Universal Television’s involvement might offer a loophole, as they’re also tied to Peacock, home of Downton Abbey. Still, Fellowes’ cautious optimism suggests discussions could happen.

What’s Next?

With The Gilded Age renewed for Season 4 and the third Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, hitting theaters on September 12, 2025, both worlds are alive and thriving. Whether it’s a subtle nod or a full-blown crossover, fans are eager for any hint of connection. For now, we’ll have to keep watching to see if Fellowes pulls off this high-society mashup.