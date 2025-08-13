The Gilded Age Tops Charts After Season 3 Cliffhanger Leaves Fans Questioning Main Character’s Fate

August 13, 2025: The Gilded Age has secured the number one position on HBO’s Top 10 TV Shows in the United States, according to FlixPatrol data from August 5, 2025.

This article contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 3, Episode 7, “Ex-Communicated.”

The Julian Fellowes-created series has outperformed major competitors, including the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, which currently holds second place.

The show’s global reach extends far beyond American audiences, claiming the top streaming position across 37 countries worldwide. This international success comes on the heels of a dramatic Season 3 episode that left viewers stunned.

Major Character’s Life Hangs in Balance After Episode 7 Cliffhanger

Season 3, Episode 7, titled “Ex-Communicated,” delivered a jaw-dropping moment when an unidentified gunman entered George Russell’s study and fired a weapon directly at the character, portrayed by Morgan Spector. The episode concluded without revealing whether Russell survived the attack, creating intense speculation among the show’s dedicated fanbase.

The uncertainty surrounding Russell’s fate has intensified following Spector’s recent comments to Variety. The actor acknowledged the gravity of his character’s situation, noting that gunshot wounds in the 19th century were typically fatal due to limited medical capabilities. Adding fuel to fan theories, Spector revealed he has not yet signed a contract for potential future seasons.

The Gilded Age Secures Season 4 Renewal Despite Uncertain Character Futures

Despite the current cliffhanger, HBO has officially confirmed that The Gilded Age will return for a fourth season. Network executives expressed enthusiasm for continuing the series, promising audiences a “thrilling fourth season” that will further explore the complex character dynamics that have made the show a critical and commercial success.

The period drama, which premiered in 2022, transports viewers to late 19th century New York City during the transformative period between Reconstruction and the Progressive Era. The series follows Marian Brook, played by Louisa Jacobson, as she navigates the social tensions between established old-money families and ambitious new-money industrialists.

Award Recognition and Star-Studded Cast Drive Continued Success

The Gilded Age has earned significant critical acclaim, receiving six Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series category. Critics have particularly praised the show’s authentic period costumes and exceptional performances from its ensemble cast.

The series features an impressive lineup of acclaimed actors, including Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Emmy winner Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), and Christine Baranski (The Good Wife), alongside Spector and Jacobson.

The Gilded Age Season 3 is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.