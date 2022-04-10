The Glass House: Flop classic horror movie makes strong Netflix entry

The Glass House, a forgotten 2002 horror movie that was a flop, has made a solid entry on the web show and movie-streaming service Netflix in the past week.

The movie’s arrival comes as a surprise. The film was criticized for its ludicrous storyline. The film did not do well on the commercial frontline at the time of its release but has made its way into the top 10 ranking in many countries.

In Denmark, it was ranked at 10th place on April 6 and April 7 and climbed to seventh place on April 8. In Finland, the film’s ranking increased for three days. It was at tenth place on April 6 before climbing to ninth and eighth place on April 7 and April 8 respectively.

In Iceland, The Glass House ranked ninth on April 5 and was sixth for the next two days. The rating dropped to the seventh position on April 8.

The Diane Lane-starrer was at ninth position in Norway on April 6 and dropped a place on the seventh before climbing three places on the eighth.

The Glass House tells the story of an orphan teenager who gets taken by a Malibu couple but finds out their harsh reality.

The cast of the film – directed by Daniel Sackheim – includes Leelee Sobieski, Diane Lane, Stellan Skarsgård, Bruce Dern, Kathy Baker, Trevor Morgan, Chris Noth, Michael O’Keefe and others

