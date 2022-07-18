The Gray Man: Indian actor Dhanush wins praise from Hollywood co-stars.

Not only his loyal fans, but the South-Indian superstar Dhanush has received acclaim from ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Ryan Gosling and Rege-Jean Page as well for his impeccable performance.

Heaping praise at the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor during a recent outing, the ‘Bridgerton’ fame Rege-Jean Page – who plays Denny Carmichael in the Netflix title – told the host that the grace, style and ‘badassery’ of Dhanush “is something to behold” and is going to be a ‘thunderbolt’ in the film.

He added: “If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in this film.”

British actor Jessica Henwick aka Suzanne Brewer also showed her agreement to Page’s statement. “Dhanush was amazing. He has quiet power and I want that,” said the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘The Gray Man’ star Ryan Gosling had also lauded the Indian actor earlier. Gosling who dubbed Dhanush as ‘incredible’ and ‘inhumane’ in the conversation, told the publication, “He [Dhanush] is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake.”

“We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman,” he recalled. “He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies because I just liked him so much.”

Russo Brothers’ helmed action-thriller hit the Box Office earlier this week for a limited theatrical release. It will be available on streaming giant Netflix later this week.

The film tells the story of a CIA agent [Ryan Gosling] who has to fight for his survival when he uncovers incriminating secrets of the agency. His actions lead to a global manhunt led by his former colleague [Chris Evans].

Apart from the two parallel leads, the cast of ‘The Gray Man’ also features Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean page, Jessica Henwick, along with the South-Indian award-winning actor Dhanush.

