‘The Idol’ of Lily-Rose Depp axed after just one season

HBO cancelled the controversial drama series ‘The Idol’, starring star kid Lily-Rose Depp and singer The Weeknd, after the launching season.

After the first season, which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May this year, before airing on HBO the following month, ‘The Idol’ failed to make it for another season, confirmed the spokesperson of the channel.

“‘The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season,” said the spokesperson in the official statement on Monday.

“We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Reportedly, the decision to cancel the show was taken after a ‘lack of clarity for both viewers and cast members about whether the series had the potential to continue’.

The five-episodic drama series (shortened from the original six parts) by Sam Levinson, starring Lily-Rose Depp as the main character Jocelyn, followed her as an aspiring pop idol and her complex relationship with Tedros (Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd) – a self-help Guru. The show also featured Jennie Ruby Jane (of BLACKPINK), Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria, Jane Adams and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in recurring roles.

