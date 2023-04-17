‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air

Indian comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ will temporarily go on hiatus from June.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian news agency India Today, quoting sources, reported that the show will be going off air as host Kapil Sharma will be going on an international tour.

“Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up and thus the decision to take a break at this time came in,” the source said. “The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break hasn’t been decided as of now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ has gone on hiatus in the past due to the actor taking time off for his family and other professional endeavours. Moreover, it has also gone on hiatus to shake up the content.

Related – Fans are not loving ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ now

The source said that breaks have worked for the better.

“Seasonal breaks have actually worked for the show giving us a chance to stir up things in terms of content and cast. Also, comedy is a tough genre and actors need a break so that monotony doesn’t set in. Everyone can return refreshed and we can experiment with a different format and some new characters,” it said.

Comments