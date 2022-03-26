‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air soon?

The makers of Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy-talk show have decided to halt the airing of fresh episodes soon, as confirmed by the sources.

As per the sources, the host and makers of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have decided to take a break, hence, the show will be off-air temporarily. The prime reason for the hiatus is said to be the unavailability of the host due to his upcoming U.S. tour.

Reportedly, Sharma has a U.S. tour planned for a few weeks, but the producers have decided not to record enough episodes of the ongoing third season to continue airing for weeks, and will eventually off-air the stand-up show for an unmentioned period.

Quoting a source close to the outlet, Indian media agencies have reported, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot.”

“The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break,” revealed an insider.

Apart from the comedian-host himself, the ongoing third season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ also features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

On the work front, Sharma, along with his long-running show also has a Nandita Das film in the kitty.

