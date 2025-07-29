The Kid LAROI reveals his relationship status with Tate McRae

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI has seemingly confirmed his breakup rumours with Canadian singer Tate McRae, after almost a year of dating.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Amid the rumours of their split, singer-rapper The Kid LAROI, 21, who confirmed his romance with fellow musician Tate McRae, 22, last April, broke his silence on their current relationship status, after being accused of shading her online through paid tweets.

Responding to a social user, who accused the singer and his team of paying for slander tweets against McRae, the ‘What’s the Move?’ singer clarified, “So yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co-sign this behavior whatsoever.”

“Working to get these removed,” he affirmed, alongside the screengrab of a text conversation with his PR team, asking them to make moves to take it down.

A message from Kid LAROI to his team also read, “Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack,” hinting that they are not romantically involved anymore.

Notably, The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae, who first sparked dating rumours last year, confirmed their relationship in April. The two also collaborated on the song ‘I Know Love’, from her latest album ‘So Close to What’.

Also Read: Tasha Ghouri breaks silence on Andrew Le Page split