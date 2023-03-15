‘The Last of Us’ may beat ‘House of the Dragon’

The HBO Max show ‘The Last of Us‘ is set to beat ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ to become the most-watched series on the OTT platform.

The season finale of ‘The Last of Us‘, which is the live adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series of the same name, had an average of 8.2 million viewers, which is the highest across all HBO platforms.

Its penultimate episode had an average view of 8.1 million across HBO streaming platforms.

HBO Max stated that the first six episodes of the thriller-survival show are averaging 30.4 million views since it premiered on January 15.

If it keeps going like this and the viewership figures of the last three episodes are considered, the survival thriller show will beat the 29 million-viewership record of the ‘House of the Dragon‘.

The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starrer has the highest cumulative audience for an HBO show since the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones‘, which had more than 44 million viewers.

‘The Last of Us‘ tells the story of pair Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) teaming up to survive life-threatening situations and ruthless killers while roaming across the post-pandemic United States.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Marlee Grace Becker, Ashley Johnson, Melanie Lynskey and others as well.

It is co-directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson and Jasmila Zbanic.

Rose Lam, Jacqueline Lesko, Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells have co-produced the series.

