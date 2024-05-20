The Last Shah: Drama about Iran’s last royal family in the works

A series that will narrate the story of the last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his third wife Queen Farah Pahlavi is in the works.

The series titled The Last Shah is inspired by Netflix’s The Crown, a show about the British royal family, Variety reported.

The series will begin during the World War II when the young monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi ascended to the throne.

It will conclude with 1979’s Revolution and the US embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.

The production company of writer Morrie Rosmarin Random Access Media is working on the development of the series.

Queen Farah Pahlavi is often compared to former First Lady of the US Jackie Kennedy.

“A heroic and ultimately tragic story of a wife, mother and queen trying to save her husband, the Shah of Iran, her family, her dynasty, and her homeland,” reads the logline of the series.

“Told from the point of view of Empress Farah Pahlavi, it’s an epic struggle for the survival of Iran’s monarchy at the crossroads of the modern world. The characters are interwoven into a compelling saga of personal relations, family crises, palace intrigue, religious upheaval and machinations of Shakespearean proportions, all set against the powder keg of a brewing revolution that will change the course of history.”

A day earlier, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was dead after his helicopter crashed, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention that Khamenei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini led the Iranian revolution that saw Mohammad Reza Pahlavi toppled.

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021, and since taking office ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.