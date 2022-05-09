Ambassador’s letter was a threat, intervention, but not a conspiracy? Shehbaz Gill

Shehbaz Gill has said that the government has agreed that the letter from the American ambassador was threatening but they reject a conspiracy.

According to ARY News, the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister said that the government agreed that the letter than threatening, but is not ready to believe that there was a conspiracy.

Shehbaz Gill sarcastically responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement in a tweet, and said that the government’s explanation of the threatening letter is equivalent to saying that someone grabbed them by the neck and abused them but his intentions were good.

چلیں کسی نے مداخلت مان لی کسی نے دھمکی مان لی۔ مسلۂ سازش سے ہے۔ یہ سازش کون سی ماسی کا نام ہے جسے مانتے ہوئی اتنا مسلہ ہو رہا ہے۔ دھمکی بھی ہے مداخلت بھی ہوئی لیکن سازش نہیں واہ۔ مطلب۔ گریبان سے بھی پکڑا۔ مرغا بھی بنایا گالیاں بھی دیں تھپڑ بھی مارا لیکن اس کا ارادہ نیک تھا واہ pic.twitter.com/LWHNXf0R6Y — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 9, 2022

On the other hand PTI leader Farrukh Habib also took to Twitter to say that the PM has buried his narrative of a ‘fake letter’ himself.

دھمکی کیوں دی گئی کیونکہ عمران خان نے ایبسلوٹلی ناٹ کہا تھا اور جب کوئی ناراض ہوتا ہے تو وہ سازش کرتا ہے اور شہباز شریف سمیت PDM نے بیرونی سازش کو کامیاب کرنے کے لئے میر جعفر اور میر صادق کا کردار ادا کیا۔ #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__منظور https://t.co/cQRQxuKqfG — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 9, 2022

