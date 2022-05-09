Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Ambassador’s letter was a threat, intervention, but not a conspiracy? Shehbaz Gill

Shehbaz Gill has said that the government has agreed that the letter from the American ambassador was threatening but they reject a conspiracy. 

According to ARY News, the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister said that the government agreed that the letter than threatening, but is not ready to believe that there was a conspiracy.

Shehbaz Gill sarcastically responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement in a tweet, and said that the government’s explanation of the threatening letter is equivalent to saying that someone grabbed them by the neck and abused them but his intentions were good.

On the other hand PTI leader Farrukh Habib also took to Twitter to say that the PM has buried his narrative of a ‘fake letter’ himself.

