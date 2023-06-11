The Linguistic Intelligence

It has been observed that those individuals who consider English to be merely a language, as opposed to it being a qualification, are the ones, who themselves, have failed in speaking and jotting it down in a grammatically appropriate manner in the first place.

Diving deep into the subject matter has a lot to offer to be fathomed. For starters, such an argument is generally formulated by those, who have failed educationally or professionally due to their privation of a commanding grasp over it. Their frustration is visibly manifested through their stance, which does not adhere to the requirements of the 21st Century, wherein the competition has been cut throat, and the competitive edge is to be attained by means of eloquent English.

Particularly, the academic success of tutees is pivoted upon having an intellectual grasp over English, be it the primary level or that of the Doctorate, one must be well-grounded in it so as to glean his objectives. Since it is the common medium of instruction across the globe, its role has been quite significant in gaining access to the multifarious opportunities, which the world has to offer.

The best aspect of being adept at English is that of the fact that it shall never let its speaker die with an empty stomach since someone has to learn it at the end of the day, which shall be utterly assistive in making one earn his livelihood.

Even for the exploration of international opportunities in any vocation, the possession of an intellectual grasp over English shall take one to places; ergo, particular emphasis must be put upon it so as to subsequently pass English language proficiency examinations like those of the IELTS and the TOEFL for the purpose of obtaining the student’s visa for the furtherance of education oversea.

Whether one has an inclination towards acquiring linguistic knowledge of English or not, the survival in the long run in this ever-changing world in the absence of it seems to be highly unlikely since it has been a passport to multifarious educative and professional opportunities in Pakistan and abroad; therefore, one must amplify his linguistic prowess for the utmost realisation of his potential.