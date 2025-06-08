‘The Lost Bus’ trailer: Matthew McConaughey returns with first lead role in six years

Apple TV+ has shared the thrilling teaser trailer for ‘The Lost Bus,’ starring Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

The disaster thriller is the actor’s first starring role in a film in six years, having last featured in 2019’s ‘The Gentlemen.’

‘The Lost Bus’ is adapted from Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

The Apple TV+ film follows “a wayward school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) [who] battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno,” according to the official logline.

The ‘The Lost Bus’ trailer opens with McConaughey’s character driving a school bus through California’s Butte County as a voice rings out on his radio.

“There is a situation developing at Ponderosa Elementary,” announces a voice on the radio. “There are 22 kids who are stranded…is there anybody who can pick these kids up?”

After a few moments of hesitation, Matthew McConaughey reaches for the mic to respond to the call, but just before he speaks, the trailer shifts to dramatic visuals—billowing smoke, air crews battling massive infernos, and a bus speeding through a blazing landscape.

Apart from McConaughey and Ferrera, the disaster thriller also stars Hollywood actors Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson, Danny McCarthy and Spencer Watson.

Speaking about the narrative of ‘The Lost Bus,’ director Paul Greengrass said that it was an ode to people whose heroism goes unnoticed.

“’The Lost Bus’ is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honoured to have been entrusted with this story,” the filmmaker added.

“The Last Bus” is scheduled to release on Apple TV+ and select theatres in Fall 2025.