Tom Bateman & Lili Reinhart paired up for ‘The Love Hypothesis’

As reported by foreign media, ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ star Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart, of ‘Riverdale’ fame, have been cast together to headline the screen adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling romance novel, titled ‘The Love Hypothesis’.

Notably, ‘The Love Hypothesis’, which spent 10 months on the New York Times bestseller list after being published in 2021, follows Olive Smith, a biology PhD candidate, and her hyper-critical young professor, Dr. Adam Carlsen, as they enter into a fake relationship, to see each of her carefully calculated theories on love get thrown into chaos.

According to the further details, the big screen feature by MRC and Amazon MGM Studios will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Claire Scanlon, of Netflix’s ‘Set It Up‘ fame, while the script, based on Hazelwood’s best-seller, is penned by Sarah Rothschild (The Sleepover).

Elizabeth Cantillon will serve as the producer on the romance flick, executive produced by Reinhart and Hazelwood, along with Catherine Hagedorn.

