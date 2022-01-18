The match card for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 has been announced and the battle royal elimination matches and championship fights will highlight the anticipated event.

The 30-Men and Women’s over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches will be the headline bouts of the event. The winners will be awarded a championship match at this year’s WrestleMania 38.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

Doudrop will get the opportunity to claim the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch.

Edge and Beth Phoenix will go head-to-head in a Mixed tag team match.

The confirmed superstars for the men’s Royal Rumble are:

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damien Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens.

The confirmed superstars for the women’s Royal Rumble are:

The confirmed contestants for the women’s match are Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Mickie James, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

The pay-per-view will take place on January 29 at the Dome at America’s Centre located in Saint Louis city of the Missouri state.

