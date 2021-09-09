Watch: The Matrix Resurrections trailer shows action-packed scenes

The trailer for the upcoming flick The Matrix Resurrections got released and the fans are anticipating some high octane action scenes.

“From visionary filmmaker, Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre,” the trailer’s caption on the YouTube video read. “The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The trailer shows the leading characters Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) crossing paths with each other. However, they seem to have completely forgotten their past relationship.

Matrix 4 will recreate some of the themes and action sequences, similar to those in the previous three films, with new characters.

Earlier, it was reported that Keanu Reeves-starrers The Matrix Resurrections along with John Wick 4 will be releasing on the same day.

Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris will be playing supporting roles.

The film is slated to be released on December 22 this year in the United States. The action-packed flick’s screenplay is co-directed by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

The sci-fi franchise has grossed more than $1.6 billion so far.