Is The Mummy 4 finally on the horizon with Fraser and Weisz?

After an Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, a collaboration with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, and leading this year’s hit Rental Family, Brendan Fraser is firmly back in Hollywood’s spotlight. Now, he’s expected to reunite with Rachel Weisz for The Mummy 4, a project that has fans buzzing and promises a mix of nostalgia and fresh energy with the pair reprising their iconic roles.

Industry chatter has pegged Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as directors, the duo known for reinvigorating the Scream franchise. Nothing has been officially signed yet, but Fraser seems cautiously optimistic, hinting that plans are moving forward.

The fact that Rachel Weisz is also on board has given long-time fans hope that The Mummy 4 will respect the spirit of the original trilogy while injecting a new spark into the story.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Brendan Fraser’s career resurgence aligns neatly with a revival of the franchise that made him a household name. With the last Indiana Jones underperforming and sequels for alternatives like Uncharted still up in the air, The Mummy 4 has an opportunity to reclaim the crown as the premier action-adventure series. If it succeeds, it could open the door to further installments, turning Fraser and Weisz’s reunion into a multi-film event.

Some fans may worry because Fraser hasn’t outright confirmed the project, but trade reports indicate the stars are “in talks,” meaning nothing is finalized yet. Still, with Universal lining up directors and having the key actors interested, The Mummy 4 feels very close to reality. It’s mostly a matter of ironing out the final details before production can begin.

For those who grew up loving the original films, the idea of Fraser and Weisz returning to their iconic roles is undeniably exciting. The Mummy 4 isn’t just a nostalgia-driven revival.

With Fraser at the peak of his comeback and Weisz in top form, it could become a full-blown action-adventure event, balancing thrills, heart, and humor. Fans are hoping Universal doesn’t wait too long to get the cameras rolling.