First poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ unveiled

The first post for filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey,’ led by Hollywood actor Matt Damon, has been unveiled.

The poster features the tagline ‘Defy the Gods,’ along with the July 17, 2026, release date.

Reports said that a 30-second teaser for ‘The Odyssey’ will be attached to ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ set to arrive next week.

The film, based on an ancient story written by the Greek poet Homer, is one of the oldest and most famous myths in the world.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon will star as the hero in what promises to be an epic retelling of the classic tale by notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

‘The Odyssey’ marks the third collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon, who previously worked together in ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

The upcoming film will follow the journey of Odysseus (Damon) as he faces a long and dangerous adventure to return home after the Trojan War.

Apart from him, the film also features a star-studded cast including Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

It is worth noting here that Universal announced ‘The Odyssey’ in December 2024, while filming began in February 2025.

Reports had said that Christopher Nolan was planning to shoot the entire movie using IMAX film cameras for the first time.

Filming on the hotly anticipated film is reportedly underway in several locations, including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Los Angeles, Iceland, the UK, Scotland, and Ireland.

Additionally, the makers have reportedly allocated a whopping $250 million budget for ‘The Odyssey,’ making it the most expensive movie Christopher Nolan has made so far.