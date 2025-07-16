web analytics
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' tickets to go on sale a year before release

In an unprecedented move, tickets for filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-buzzed ‘The Odyssey’ will go on sale this month, a year ahead of theatrical release.

Following the massive success of his last release, nuclear biopic ‘Oppenheimer’, Christopher Nolan’s next venture, ‘The Odyssey’, is one of the most hotly anticipated movies in recent times, and makers are making sure not to miss this opportunity.

As reported by foreign media, film distributor Universal Pictures has decided to start ticket sales for the action epic as early as a year in advance of the film’s theatrical release in July 2026.

According to the details, IMAX tickets for ‘The Odyssey’ will go on sale starting Thursday, July 17 – exactly a year before it arrives in theatres next year. However, the early ticket sales will be open only in cinemas equipped with IMAX 70mm screens (the director’s preferred format for his work) and for selected showtimes.

Notably, Nolan’s adaptation of Greek epic ‘The Odyssey’ features an all-star ensemble cast, with the likes of Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and Logan Marshall-Green among others.

