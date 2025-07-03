Why ‘The Old Guard 2’ cast Uma Thurman opposite Charlize Theron?

Director Victoria Mahoney, of Netflix’s superhero sequel ‘The Old Guard 2’, revealed why she got Uma Thurman on board, opposite Charlize Theron in the film.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, actor-filmmaker Victoria Mahoney, who stepped into the shoes of Gina Prince-Bythewood to helm the sequel of Netflix’s superhero film ‘The Old Guard’, opened up on the casting of veteran actor Uma Thurman as the immortal villain, Discord, and revealed that the latter was her ‘first and only choice’.

“It’s not a secret. Her manager, Jason Weinberg, knows, and I was doing secret texts in the night with him, so there’s digital proof somewhere in the universe,” Mahoney shared. “I mean really, I’m like, ‘No matter what happens, don’t let her go.’ I was trying to be like, ‘Don’t let her take another job and just stick it out.'”

“I don’t think I’m original, unique in the wish to have the Black Mamba fight Atomic Blonde,” she reasoned, in reference to Thurman’s iconic character from ‘Kill Bill’ and Theron’s titular role.

“This isn’t unique to me. Everyone who worked on the movie understood why that was exciting and special,” she added. “And those two, it’s like credit to them – who they are, their discipline as actors and as action stars – their discipline brought them in high form.”

“So every bit of energy and time and care that was put into that scene, I believe, shows, and I hope it shows, and I hope audiences feel it,” Mahoney concluded.

Notably, ‘The Old Guard’ sequel, co-starring Theron and Thurman, with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Henry Golding, is nowstarted streaming on Netflix on July 2.

