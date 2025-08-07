WATCH: ‘The Office’ offshoot ‘The Paper’ drops first trailer

Peacock released the first trailer for ‘The Paper,’ an offshoot of the beloved sitcom ‘The Office,’ on Thursday.

Co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the upcoming mockumentary comedy series is set to stream with four episodes on September 4.

Daniels, who also worked on ‘The Office,’ and Koman also serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers on the show.

Ricky Gervais, who created the original series, is executing producing alongside Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

The official logline for ‘The Paper’ describes it as: “The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is searching for a new subject when they stumble upon a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher trying to revive it.”

Actor Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez in ‘The Office,’ is reprising his role in the upcoming Peacock series.

The trailer for the upcoming shows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) joining Toledo Truth Teller as its editor-in-chief.

Read more: ‘The Office’ spinoff ‘The Paper’ gets first look, release date

“How many of you have actually written for a paper before?” Ned asks his journalists.

“I wrote a paper in junior high,” one staffer says, leading Ned to reply, “Not quite the same thing.”

Another says, “I’ve tweeted.”

Erstwhile in ‘The Paper’ trailer, Oscar (Nunez), who works as an accountant at the paper, is not thrilled to see the documentary crew again.

Meanwhile, Ned faces budget cuts as he tries to revive the newspaper by motivating his staffers to find attention-grabbing stories.

Cast members include Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key and Nuñez.