‘Land Kara De’ meme guy gets a big break with Bollywood star

The popular ‘paragliding meme guy’ of India gets a big break, shares the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

For those unversed, a hilarious video of an Indian man, Vipin Kumar paragliding with his trainer had gone viral on the internet and was soon turned into meme content. Now with the power of social media doing its trick again, the young man has bagged himself a project alongside newly married Alia Bhatt.

Kumar shot for the project recently with the actor as announced by the lucky guy. The TV commercial for a chocolate bar is a recreation of the viral clip, with Bhatt replacing the trainer this time in the harness.

Just like the original video from 2019, Kumar can be seen requesting the trainer (Alia Bhatt this time) for a shorter ride after being scared of height, to which she offered the advertised chocolate bar in order to calm him down.

Vipin Kumar is then shown relaxed in the video as he munched on the chocolate for the remaining part.

On the accomplishment, Kumar noted in an Instagram post, “Who Said A meme Can’t achive the heights? Who said A meme have just a life of 1 -2 months?”

“Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt,” he further boasted.

It is pertinent to mention that after failing his first attempt at the ride in 2019, Kumar aced the challenge last year, as he shared a ‘paragliding 2.0’ video, sipping on his tea during the ride in the picturesque mountain range.

