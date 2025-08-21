HBO drops teaser for ‘The Pitt’ season 2

Actor Noah Wyle‘s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch returned as HBO Max shared the teaser trailer for ‘The Pitt’ season 2 on Thursday.

The one-minute teaser confirmed the return of Katherine LaNasa as charge nurse Dana Evans, despite her previous statement that she was quitting the show after season 1.

Released in January of this year, season 1 of the HBO Max scored 13 Emmy nominations.

‘The Pitt’ season 2 teaser also confirmed the return of Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), who was kicked out by Robby for hiding his drug use in the first season.

The footage begins with Wyle‘s Robby stepping into the hospital as a character at the desk, with nurse Dana, says, “the prodigal son returns.”

After quick scenes of emergency situations, the teaser shows a patient struggling with restraints in an ambulance, with a voiceover confirming a “tier one trauma ETA six minutes.”

Robby is then shown saying, “And so it begins.”

Among the brief scenes are police officers running through the hallway, and a baby getting treatment.

New addition to the cast is Sepideh Moafi, who joins returning actors including Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez.

HBO Max has yet to set a specific release date for ‘The Pitt’ season 2 which is currently in production.

While not much is known about the storyline, it has been revealed that the second season will take place 10 months after season one.