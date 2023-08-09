The Politics Of Our Time Populism, Nationalism, Socialism, the book by John B. Judis is being termed a one-volume history of the most consequential political movements of our time–populism, nationalism, socialism–and how they are influencing the twenty-first century.

The distinguished political analyst John Judis has brought out a book with Columbia Global Reports during each of the last three national political seasons: The Populist Explosion in 2016, The Nationalist Revival in 2018, and The Socialist Awakening in 2020.

Gathering and updating these published reports, the author voices an intriguing thesis: that “all the decades of modern history—beset by the emergence of rival nation-states and imperialisms, the ups and downs of global capitalism, war, and natural disasters—can be described as times of crisis.”

One of the increasingly evident trends the author identifies is the democratic world’s willingness to slide into authoritarianism as a response to these challenges.

That tendency comes from both left and right, which agree on a few points, especially inequality and the problems of globalism and neo-liberalism.

To these the right adds “an exclusionary nationalism that limited who was included in ‘the people,’ and charged elites with coddling an outsider group of illegal immigrants, refugees, or Muslims.”

The American exponent of such values, Donald Trump, gained office because of his appeal to those left behind by economic progress. However, the author also argues that Hillary Clinton “ran an extraordinarily inept campaign.”

The author reaches back several decades to identify the origins of the modern revivals of populism and nationalism on the one hand and socialism on the other.

One proponent of a recognizably modern nationalism was Ross Perot, who led the race against Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush until losing credibility by claiming that “the Black Panther Party, on contract with the Viet Cong, had once tried to break into his house.” The author projects that the class and geographical (urban vs. rural) divide is likely to grow, and with it, the problems he so cogently analyzes. Readers with an interest in global political trends will want to consult this skillfully argued book. TW