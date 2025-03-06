You won’t believe why Netflix cancelled The Recruit after two seasons

The reason behind Netflix’s decision to cancel The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo, after two seasons has now been revealed.

The show, starring Noah Centineo as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, captured audiences with its mix of action and humor, as Hendricks often found himself in over his head during dangerous missions.

However, the decision to end the series appears to be based on a mix of declining viewership and high production costs.

While The Recruit season 2 performed well, it wasn’t enough to secure its future. During its first week, the second season generated 1.2 billion minutes viewed, ranking second on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10, just behind The Night Agent.

However, Netflix’s internal data revealed a drop in views, with season 2 garnering 5.9 million views compared to 7.3 million for season 1. T

his decline, along with the added cost of filming in South Korea, may have played a key role in the cancellation.

Colton Dunn, who played Owen’s reluctant ally, Lester Kitchens, confirmed the news on Threads, expressing his disappointment and promising to share behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Despite The Recruit‘s initial success, Netflix has decided to move on from the series. The show’s first season, despite its smaller viewership, was one of the few Netflix originals to get a season 2 renewal. However, the mixed performance between seasons, combined with the costs of filming overseas, likely led Netflix to cancel The Recruit after just two seasons.

In other news, horror fans from all around the world are in for a treat from Chucky, despite SyFy puling the plug on horror series after three seasons, Devon Sawa isn’t convinced that the iconic killer doll is gone for good.

Devon Sawa, who hilariously met his demise in multiple roles throughout the series, believes fans haven’t seen the last of Chucky just yet.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Devon Sawa cleared the air on the future of the Child’s Play franchise following Chucky’s abrupt cancellation in September 2024.

Though Devon Sawa felt heartbroken over the show’s end, he is still pretty optimistic. He pointed out that Chucky still dominates in merchandise sales and pop culture relevance, making it highly unlikely that the franchise will stay dead for long.