‘The Rings of Power’: Sauron’s identity reveal wins social media

Netizens were excited after the identity of antagonist Sauron was revealed in ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ prequel ‘The Rings of Power‘ finale.

‘The Rings of Power‘ fans were coming up with fan theories regarding the character’s identity. It turned out to be Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers.

Social media users marked out after Sauron’s identity was revealed. They took to the micro blogging application Twitter to express their happiness.

Here’s how they reacted.

After the Sauron scene

I want rewatch Hobbit fight seqence #Sauron #RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/Pj67N159zH — BaronLoyd (@baron_loyd) October 14, 2022

Spoiler but I’m actually crying screaming throwing up right now THIS ENDING.. (I wanted more but whatever) and HE is just so cool #TheRingsOfPower This is my birthday gift thanks sauron ily #sauron — yasmin (@yasmeen5SOS) October 14, 2022

‘The Rings of Power‘ is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit‘ and ‘The Lord of the Rings‘.

It has an ensemble cast of characters, new and familiar, as they take on the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The direction of the highly anticipated web show is helmed by Peter Jackson who directed the ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ and ‘The Hobbit‘ film trilogies.

Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed.

The company plans to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

