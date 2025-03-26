WATCH: Al Pacino and Dan Stevens battle evil in true exorcism story ‘The Ritual’

The first trailer for The Ritual starring Al Pacino and Dan Stevens has been released, giving a chilling glimpse into the exorcism of Emma Schmidt. This horror film is set to hit theatres in June.

The Ritual tells the story of two priests trying to save a woman from demonic possession. Based on the infamous 1928 exorcism of Emma Schmidt, the film is drawing major attention as one of 2025’s most anticipated horror releases.

In the trailer, Al Pacino plays Father Theophilus Riesinger, an experienced exorcist, while Dan Stevens stars as Father Joseph Steiger, a priest struggling with his faith.

Together, they face the terrifying challenge of performing a gruelling 72-hour exorcism at a secluded convent in Earling, Iowa.

The Ritual trailer builds a tense atmosphere, featuring disturbing supernatural occurrences and intense body contortions by Abigail Cowen, who portrays the possessed Emma Schmidt.

The battle between good and evil is set against the backdrop of eerie, corrupted religious imagery.

“The Devil will do whatever it takes to foil our plans. We must be resolute… and hold back the darkness,” warns Pacino’s character in a gripping voiceover.

Directed by David Midell and co-written with Enrico Natale, The Ritual takes inspiration from the real events of Emma Schmidt’s exorcism, which was one of the most well-documented cases of possession in American history.

Alongside Al Pacino and Dan Stevens, The Ritual features a supporting cast including Ashley Greene and Maria Camila Giraldo, though their roles remain a mystery for now.

The real-life exorcism involved disturbing phenomena, such as violent convulsions and speaking in unknown languages. The struggle lasted for months, culminating in the 72-hour exorcism, which finally freed Schmidt from the possession.

This dark chapter in history became widely known through the publication of the pamphlet “Begone Satan” and later, a Time magazine article.