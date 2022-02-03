The ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ reveals nominees for 2022

Singers Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, rapper Eminem, and new romantic band Duran Duran were among the first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Singer Carly Simon, musician Beck, and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest also made the list for the first time.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2022 Nominees. Read more about our new crew at https://t.co/e8fGw8H24L pic.twitter.com/hscib6c5Bt — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2022

There are a total of 17 contenders for 2022 induction, also including singers Kate Bush and Dionne Warwick as well as bands Eurythmics, Devo, Judas Priest, and Rage Against The Machine. Late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti is also on the ballot.

Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen.” 2/ – Simon, on Duran Duran being included in the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame list of nominees @duranduran @rockhall #ROCKHALL2022 pic.twitter.com/MeufQkwzjT — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 2, 2022

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

“Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed”.

I’m honored to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) alongside so many other incredibly talented artists. Congratulations to all the nominees! Fan voting is open now and you can vote every day through April 29 at https://t.co/9oom7IsYJA pic.twitter.com/P04ZXrfmV3 — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) February 2, 2022

Taking into consideration the length of their career, musical influence, and body of work among other factors, inductees are chosen via ballots sent to more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

The general public can also participate online or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, Ohio. The top five musical acts voted for by the public are then submitted as a fan ballot among the other ballots.

The #RockHall2022 Nominees are up and the Fan Vote is now open. Vote daily at https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/zrI7GejV8v — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2022

The organization will announce those who have been selected in May and they will then be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the autumn.

Last year, singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z, and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go’s were among those chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

