Explosive teaser for The Running Man remake nods to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger made The Running Man a cult classic in 1987, but now, a bold new remake, starring Glen Powell, is ready to bring Stephen King’s original story back to life and it’s coming with a bang.

In just eight seconds, the teaser shows Glen Powell grinning just before a massive explosion takes over the screen, giving a glimpse of the action-packed scenes to come.

The full trailer is expected to drop on Tuesday, with the film arriving in cinemas on 7th November in the U.S.

The Running Man is set in a dystopian near-future America, where a totalitarian regime controls the population through a brutal reality show.

Contestants, declared enemies of the state, must flee from armed hunters on live television. Glen Powell plays the main fugitive, Ben Richards, while Josh Brolin stars as the show’s powerful producer, Dan Killian.

The Running Man also features Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson, with Michael Cera portraying a political rebel named Bradley Throckmorton. The film is directed by Edgar Wright, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bacall.

This new adaptation aims to stick more closely to Stephen King’s original 1982 novel, which he wrote under the name Richard Bachman. Fans of the book have long hoped for a version truer to King’s gritty vision.

The Running Man 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger took plenty of liberties, changing major plot points. In that version, Arnold Schwarzenegger played a wrongly accused soldier forced into the deadly game. Although it became a cult classic, it strayed far from the source material.

Now, with Glen Powell leading the charge and Stephen King’s original ideas back in focus, The Running Man remake might just become a new favourite for old and new fans alike.