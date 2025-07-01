Glen Powell being hunted by assassins in ‘The Running Man’ trailer

Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer for the remake of ‘The Running Man,’ starring Hollywood actor Glen Powell as Ben Richards, on Tuesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film, adapted from Stephen King’s novel, is set in a bleak dystopian world where a deadly game show forces contestants, known as “runners,” to face off against ruthless killers called “hunters.”

The film is a remake of the 1987 film starring veteran Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the ‘The Running Man’ synopsis, the Runners “must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger backs ‘The Running Man’ remake to better than original

“But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite — and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

Apart from Glen Powell, ‘The Running Man’ also stars Hollywood actor Colman Domingo as the host of the game show, Katy O’Brian as a contestant, Josh Brolin as show producer Dan Killian, Lee Pace as hunter Evan McCone and Michael Cera as Bradley, a rebel who helps Ben.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 7.

On the work front, Glen Powell recently starred in ‘Hit Man,’ ‘Anyone but You’, and Twisters.’