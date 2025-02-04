Details of allegations against “The Sandman” creator revealed

Neil Gaiman, the well-known creator of hit Netflix series The Sandman and other acclaimed works, has faced serious allegations following a New York Magazine article published last week.

The piece shared disturbing details of sexual assault accusations against him, which have now led to even more legal action.

Neil Gaiman has been hit with lawsuits in three different states, including allegations of rape, human trafficking, and more. These accusations come from Scarlett Pavlovich, a former nanny of Gaiman’s son, whom he shares with musician Amanda Palmer.

Pavlovich claims that Neil Gaiman abused her and that Palmer was involved in presenting her to Gaiman for such acts.

Read More: Is The Sandman’s journey over after season 2? Here’s the truth

The complaint, filed in federal court in Wisconsin, suggests that Neil Gaiman has a history of sexual misconduct, which allegedly dates back decades.

Despite the serious nature of the claims, there has been no indication that Gaiman’s upcoming TV adaptation of Anansi Boys or the second season of The Sandman will be impacted.

The New York Magazine article, titled There is No Safe Word, contains graphic and disturbing accounts of the alleged events. Gaiman responded to the article on his personal blog, denying the accusations.

In his lengthy statement, Neil Gaiman explained that while he acknowledges he wasn’t always perfect in his past relationships, he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

He described the accusations as either false or distorted from reality, emphasizing that some of the stories simply never happened.

Despite being a massive hit with both critics and audiences, the fantasy drama The Sandman—based on the DC Comics character by Neil Gaiman—will conclude with an “epic conclusion” in 2025.

Netflix has revealed a fresh poster for The Sandman season 2 on its official “X” account. The poster, along with the caption, confirms that this upcoming season will be the “final season” of the fantasy drama, promising an “epic conclusion” set for release in 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for the series.