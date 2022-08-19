The Sandman showrunner opens up on possible season 2

Allan Heinberg, the showrunner of Netflix web series The Sandman, is interested in adapting the entire comic book series in the future.

The show is a live adaptation of the comic books of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It got released in 1989 and 75 issues of it got published in seven years.

Allan Heinberg, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they would carry the project further provided if it gets renewed for further seasons.

“We’ve got as many as they’ll let us have. If enough viewers show up, we can go for quite a long while. We want to do all of it, we want a spin-off miniseries. We’d love to make it for as long as they will have us,” he said.

He added the first season had covered 400 out of 3,000 pages of the comic.

The Sandman: Netflix accidentally releases ‘bonus footage’ of show

“All of the stuff I was most afraid of we figured out a way to do. There were moments early on where I was like, I have no idea how we’re going to do this on camera, and we figured them all out. We only started with the first 400 [pages] this season, so we cut it down quite a bit. But we hope to get to all of them,” he said.

