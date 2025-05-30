‘The Sentry’ creator reveals pitching character to DC before Marvel

Marvel character The Sentry, portrayed by Hollywood actor Lewis Pullman, took centre stage in the studio’s recent title, ‘Thunderbolts*.’

The character, however, took decades to make it to the big screen as its creator revealed that his pitch was turned down by DC and Marvel multiple times.

In a recent interview, The Sentry creator Paul Jenkins revealed that his path to the character began in the late 1990s when he was working at DC.

According to the comic book writer, his idea was to tell the story of addiction through the story of a superhero.

In his storyline, he created Power Man, a guy who becomes a superhero for a day after taking a pill, which later turns into addiction.

However, an official at DC turned the character down and suggested Paul Jenkins create an original character instead.

“I created The Sentry. I had an editor champion it at DC, but they didn’t do it. I pitched it to Marvel, and they didn’t do it. So I pitch it back to DC, and they didn’t do it,” he said.

Jenkins finally found success after he convinced Jae Lee to work with him on The Sentry.

The duo pitched it again, and Marvel editors Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti went for it in their comic books.

Later, Hollywood actor Lewis Pullman played the character in this year’s hit film ‘Thunderbolts*.’

On Pullman’s portrayal of the character, Paul Jenkins said that he was proud of what the Hollywood actor did with the character.

“I told him, ‘Mate, I hope that this is really good for your career. I know this is weird, but I’m proud of what you did.’ And he was really excited about that,” he said.