The Seventh Edition of Colomboscope: Language is Migrant

A traveling iteration of Colomboscope’s Seventh festival, “Language is Migrant”, will be presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 and COLOMBOSCOPE.

The exhibition explores how language relations form our selfhood and affinities that outweigh the boundedness of nationhood and citizenship.

COLOMBOSCOPE is a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013. This year, it features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise. The exhibition includes artworks supported in 2020 as part of Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund.

Curated by Anushka Rajendran and Artistic Director Natasha Ginwala, this Abu Dhabi edition of Colomboscope’s seventh festival, “Language is Migrant,” is presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund and Colomboscope.

The festival takes its name from a poem-manifesto by Chilean artist and poetess Cecilia Vicuña by the same title. In her poem, the artist says: “Words move from language to language, from culture to culture, from mouth to mouth. Our bodies are migrants; cells and bacteria are migrants too. Even galaxies migrate.”

The festival brings together intergenerational cultural practices from across Sri Lanka, South Asia and varied international contexts fostering global dialogue. It features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise. Instead, the channeling of sonic frequencies, live acts and spaces of reading become elemental instruments that sustain the traffic of creative processes, biographical timekeeping, engaged listening and senses of diasporic belonging.

The festival has worked with a range of intergenerational artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, social theorists and scientific researchers from Sri Lanka and internationally delivering a focused programme with each festival edition held at key historic sites in Colombo. Several of the cultural practitioners participating in COLOMBOSCOPE have gone on to show their work within regional and international exhibitions.

The festival organizers are committed to building a sustainable and context-responsive environment for cultural producers to continue generating path-breaking, collaborative and genre-defying approaches in the field.

