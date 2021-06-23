‘The Simpsons’ showrunner says it could go on forever

The Simpsons has been on the air for three decades and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, reported The Independent.

The show, which debuted in December 1989 and is well past its golden era, could run forever according to one of its writers and producer Mike Reiss. Talking to Metro about the series’ future, Reiss said, “It’s sort of built like the kind of show that runs forever.

“The Simpsons is just about the world, about humanity and what’s going on in the world and what we do as humans, and for us to give up on the show is to say we’ve explored everything human beings can do and anything that can ever happen in the world,” he explained.

Reiss added that the same goes for shows like Saturday Night Live or The Daily Show. “Anything that’s covering current events should keep going because why should it stop?”

Reiss also credited its possible longevity to the fact that it’s a cartoon show. “Cartoons go forever. The only reason a hit show goes off the air is that the cast gets tired. That is not an issue on cartoons,” he said.

“The show could run forever… and even if The Simpsons gets canceled, five years later it’ll get rebooted, or spin-offs. Certainly, there would be another movie. We haven’t even had a chance to go and come back again.”

Showrunner Al Jean echoed similar sentiments as Reiss earlier in an interview with Variety. “As soon as they cancel us, they’ll reboot us. I’m confident that after I’m gone, there’ll be some sort of ‘Simpsons‘ coming. It’s too ubiquitous to think that it’ll just disappear,” he had said.