Dwayne Johnson becomes UFC legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson left fans surprised with his dramatic transformation in the first trailer for ‘The Smashing Machine,’ a biopic about UFC legend Mark Kerr.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film also stars Hollywood actress Emily Blunt as Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples.

Benny Safdie, one of the two Safdie brothers, is making his solo directorial debut with the film.

The upcoming biopic is Johnson and Blunt’s second collaboration after ‘Jungle Cruise’ in 2021. The two Hollywood actors are also set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hawaiian crime thriller from Martin Scorsese.

Apart from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, ‘The Smashing Machine’ cast also includes Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin and Oleksandr Usyk.

The trailer for the film shows Johnson using prosthetics on his face to resemble Mark Kerr, while he also has an accent rather than his trademark booming voice.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 3.

Mark Kerr was a mixed martial artist who fought from 1997 to 2009. He was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

An HBO documentary also entitled ‘The Smashing Machine,’ was released in 2002, which centered around his substance abuse issues.