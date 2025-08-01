Jeremy Strong frontrunner to play Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Network Part II’

The makers of ‘The Social Network’ sequel are reportedly eyeing several notable actors to lead the cast of the upcoming film.

Soon after filmmaker Aaron Sorkin was confirmed as the director of the project, reports made rounds that Oscar-winning actor Mikey Madison and Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White were frontrunners to lead the cast.

Later, US media outlets reported that Emmy winner Jeremy Strong was a strong candidate to take up the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Network Part II.’

‘The Apprentice’ actor will take over the role from Jesse Eisenberg, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in 2010’s ‘The Social Network.’

The 2010 film followed the creation of Facebook and Zuckerberg’s transformation from a nerdy Harvard student to a tech mogul.

While Aaron Sorkin wrote the original film and David Fincher directed it, Sorkin is set to direct and write the screenplay for the upcoming sequel.

According to reports, the upcoming film will be based on Jeff Horwitz’s ‘The Facebook Files’ article, published by the Wall Street Journal in 2021.

In his article, the writer examined the social media platform’s harmful impact on teens and the rising trend of misinformation on Facebook.

Amid reports about plans to cast Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong in key roles, ‘The Social Network Part II’ makers or Aaron Sorkin, have not confirmed sending any formal offers to any of the Hollywood actors.