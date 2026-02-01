"The Spirits Took Him": Father files FIR against Jins in Taxila

RAWALPINDI: In a bizarre incident, police in Rawalpindi have registered an abduction case against a “jinn” (supernatural spirit) following the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where 11-year-old Saraqa Saif went missing from his home on January 21. When the boy failed to return after ten days, his father filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Taxila Police Station.

The FIR contains a highly unusual account, with the complainant alleging that jinns forced his son to run away. The father claimed that this was not an isolated event, stating that supernatural entities had “abducted” his son several times in the past.

According to the plaintiff, while his son, Saraqa al-Seef, had been taken by jinns before, he had always returned home after a short period. However, this time, after ten days had passed without his return, the father formally accused supernatural spirits of kidnapping the child.

This is not the first time such a claim has entered the legal system. A similar case was previously reported in Lahore, where a mother lodged a case against jinns regarding the disappearance of her married daughter, a matter that eventually reached the courts.