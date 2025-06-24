WATCH: Madelaine Petsch pursued once again in ‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’ trailer

Hollywood actor Madelaine Petsch returned as Maya, once again on the run from masked pursuers in the ‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’ trailer.

Lionsgate dropped the trailer for the slasher horror film on Tuesday, with plans to release the film on September 26.

Madelaine Petsch, best known for ‘Riverdale,’ returns as Maya once again begin pursued by the evil trio, the Man in the Mask, Dollface and Pin-Up Girl.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’ trailer shows the Hollywood actor waking up in a hospital, and soon find herself being chased by a gun-toting masked man.

A logline for the film reads: “The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.”

Madelaine Petsch first played Maya in ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’, which earned $48 million worldwide.

The first film saw Petsch’s Maya survive the home invasion to set up the second part of the horror franchise.

Directed by Renny Harlin, ‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’ also stars Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath.

It is worth noting here that the stand-alone trilogy is a reboot of the franchise that began with the 2008 film ‘The Strangers,’ starring Hollywood actors Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.