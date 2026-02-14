"The Struggle Won't Stop": JI Karachi Chief Calls for 10 Sunday Sit-ins

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced protest sit-ins at 10 different locations across Karachi for Sunday, after the Sindh government prevented the party’s protest outside the Sindh Assembly through intense tear gas shelling and a baton charge, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar announced that the sit-ins will be staged at major arteries, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, the National Highway, and Korangi, among other key points.

“The JI’s struggle will not be stopped,” the JI Chief declared, accusing the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of “fascism.”

Zafar further alleged that police used expired tear gas shells dating back to 2022 against the protesters, adding that the PPP is unwilling to grant the people of Karachi their due rights.

“Those who live off our taxes are the ones throwing shells at us,” Zafar stated. He emphasized that the party’s demands include a powerful local government system and the fundamental right to live safely for the citizens of Karachi.

He noted that while the protest was underway, shops on Burns Road remained open, yet provincial minister Sharjeel Memon had turned the entire city into a “no-go area.”

He stated that a large number of citizens and JI activists were injured during the police shelling and baton charge.

Lambasting the PPP, he asserted that the people of Karachi have been robbed of their basic rights. He maintained that the entire city stands in solidarity with the JI.

“We are raising our voices to resolve the miseries of Karachi,” Zafar added, accusing the PPP of depriving Karachiites of essential services, including water, electricity, and transport.

Zafar concluded by saying that although “oppressive forces” tried to stop the sit-in, the party would return as planned.