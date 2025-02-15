‘The Substance’ awards season recognition gives horror genre a boost

When ‘The Substance’ was announced as a best picture contender at next month’s Oscars, it became only the seventh horror movie to be nominated for the film industry’s top honour.

But that nod and the continued triumphs of its star Demi Moore this awards season has given the genre, often overlooked at major prize ceremonies, a major boost.

The body horror, in which an ageing TV fitness instructor signs up for a mysterious medical regime that promises to create the perfect version of herself, has five Oscar nominations including for Moore and its writer and director, Coralie Fargeat.

A hit with audiences and critics, ‘The Substance’ follows horror movies ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Jaws’, ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Get Out’ to be recognised for the best picture Oscar. Only ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ won it, alongside Oscars for its actors Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

“I don’t think the genre has in any way whatsoever when it comes to like Academy Award or BAFTA recognition. That’s simply down to the fact that people don’t take the films seriously,” said horror critic Alan Jones, also known for the FrightFest and Trieste Science+Fiction festivals.

“Why they’ve taken ‘The Substance’ seriously…this year is because Demi Moore has staged a comeback.”

In January, Moore, 62, won the first acting award of her career – a Golden Globe – for the role, which sees her transform into an old woman through prosthetics. She has picked up more awards since and many expect her to win the best actress Oscar.

Horror films, often made on lower budgets, have a loyal fanbase and have done well at the box office. Among last year’s hits were ‘Alien: Romulus’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, grossing more than $350 million and $261 million respectively.

“Horror has performed fantastically well…and I think having a horror film recognised and actually nominated is a big step forward for the whole genre of films,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of cinema operator Vue.

At the Oscars, horror films have usually been recognised in crafts and effects categories, and this year ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Alien: Romulus’ are among those nominated in these areas.

“(A horror film has) got to have a major star in it … for … the Academy to take it seriously, or a message,” Jones said, referencing ‘Get Out’, which looked at U.S. race relations.

Few actors have been nominated or won Oscars for horror performances. Actress Mia Goth has previously called the genre’s lack of consideration at the Oscars ‘very political’.

At Sunday’s BAFTA Film Awards in London, ‘The Substance’ has five nominations, including a nod for Moore. Hugh Grant is also nominated for playing a serial killer in the horror film ‘Heretic’.

“If you look at Hugh’s Grant’s performance, it’s a thinking person’s horror film… it’s got some substance to it,” Richards said. “And I think that’s been some of the really successful films lately have had a little bit more thought behind them.”