The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7: A Heartbreaking Turn for Belly and Conrad

SPOILERS AHED– The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 hit Prime Video this week, and it’s got everyone talking. Titled “Last Hurrah,” this episode dives deep into the messy love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, with confessions, betrayals, and heartbreak that’ll leave you reeling.

The episode kicks off with Belly at her bachelorette party with Jeremiah, but her mind keeps drifting to Conrad. Flashbacks pull us back to their sweeter moments, reminding us how much history they share. Things get real when Belly admits her dream wedding was always with Conrad, not Jeremiah, saying, “I never pictured any of it… just Conrad.” Ouch, talk about a gut punch for “Bonrad” fans.

Then comes the bombshell: Conrad finds out from Redbird that Jeremiah cheated on Belly over the summer. He’s crushed and furious but can’t confront his brother right away. Instead, he takes Belly for a walk and spills the truth about Jeremiah’s betrayal. She’s shaken but still plans to go through with the wedding, which pushes Conrad to lay it all bare. “I still love you,” he says, hand on his heart. “I don’t think I’ll ever get you out of my system.” But Belly’s response—“It’s too late”—hits like a ton of bricks. Their argument ends with her saying Conrad can’t take Jeremiah’s place, leaving things messier than ever.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 dropped its first two episodes on July 16, 2025, and new ones come out weekly on Prime Video. With 11 episodes total, episode 8 lands on August 27, and the finale’s set for September 17. This show’s got me hooked, and if you’re not caught up, now’s the time to jump in. Stream it on Prime Video and brace yourself for more drama.

