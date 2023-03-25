The Taking of Deborah Logan: A must-watch movie

It’s not every day that you get to see horror movies that convey a power deliverance of the sensations the genre is known for.

I have watched a number of horror movies ranging from The Nun (2018), The Insidious Series, The Grudge movie series, and some more. Last time I remember, it was the Evil Dead series.

Then recently, after an endless scroll on Instagram, I got suggested by a random Instagrammer ‘s reel to watch this underrated horror movie: ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’, a 2014 movie based on found footage technique, and yet delivers a compelling burst of the promised emotions.

At first I was hesitant, but that day, nothing stopped me from viewing it online.

What followed was a time well spent on a tale that was gripping , mysterious, and unusually entertaining to watch.

I am not a big fan of horror movies, but I would certainly vouch for this one now.

So here what happens in the movie:

Deborah Logan (Jill Larson) is a patient of Alzheimer’s disease and lives with her daughter Sarah Logan (Anne Ramsay) in an all alone house surrounded by greenery, the one that seems too divine under the sun and too becomes creepingly peculiar under the night sky. .

Not many people are in the lives of Deborah and her daughter except their neighbor Harris (Ryan Cutrona) , who is unusually too close to the mother daughter.

Some students , eager to make a documentary on a patient of Alzheimer’s disease, are interested in Deborah. They say they want to fill her daily life.

They also say that they’re going to pay the mother daughter duo. Something Sarah can’t say no too at the time due to their pressing financial circumstances.

When Sarah finally agrees to let the students stay at the house and record her mother, from there things start to get strategy turned.

And what people thought about Debora Logan as a sick patient becomes a far cry from what she really is.

The start of the movie seems a bit boring and one is easily caught with the impression that there’s nothing more to it. This is where one is wrong.

Later what follows is gripping and keeps you glued to the screen.

The student’s soon started noticing unfamiliar behavior from Deborah. These behavior traits vastly differ from a typical Alzhemer’s suffering individual.

It wasn’t long before people around Deborrah started getting a hunch of some paranormal activities.

The movie The taking of Deborah Logan keeps a slow and steady pace throughout its course but takes on the suspense and becomes an enthralling experience.

When we look at the plot, it mirrors the run of the mill horror films.

But then how is this movie different from others?

One, it’s based on found footage. For those who are unaware, it is a method of filmmaking that depicts a movie based on a collection of irregular roughly recorded movies. The best example of a found footage film is probably the Blair Witch Project film series .

The movie’s director Adam Robitel pulled off a marvelous helm of the project as he directed the Taking of Deborah Logan. It was his debut and his carrying a script that seemed quite typical into a unique experience of horror turned the tables.

Hence Adam’s command put the film in a special spot and made it different.

Deborah Logan is later found to be possessed by a spirit of a man who used to kill a number of young girls for the intent of gaining immortality.

A black magic cum devil worshiping element is observed here. The man calls himself Desjardins and Deborah actually kills him before he could finish his one last sacrifice in order to complete the spell.

Desjardins leaves his body but not this world. His soul takes over the woman who killed him and continues his quest for ultimate immortality.

This phase of the film is the real sweet spot for horror lovers. The character journey of Deborah herself has seen dramatic transition from a normal seeming lady to someone wildly in control of an apparition.

We get to see Deborah roaming pursuit of the last young girls, kidnaping her, taking her to the sacrificial ground under the mountain, and even eating her.

The movie switches from a normal flick to a wild one in less than 20 mins. And from that part, it moves on with extreme suspense.

Despite being based on the usual horror script in which the theme pertaining to an incomplete task being fulfilled through the spirits and the possessed demons is a prime element, The Taking of Deborah Logan exceptionally sticks to the element of surprise.

It is remarkable, witty, not to mention horror, and a definite must watch.

Comments