WWE legend The Undertaker returns with his biker gimmick

WWE legend The Undertaker made his return on the 30th anniversary of WWE Raw with his biker gimmick.

The moment that happened with LA Knight was cutting a promo against the crowd and other superstars. His appearance was met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

The Undertaker whispered something into Bray Wyatt before leaving the ring.

It is pertinent to mention that The Undertaker has used the gimmick for the first time in 20 years. His last appearance as the biker version was back at WWE Survivor Series 2003.

The ‘Deadman’ is one of the most celebrated superstars in WWE. He won the WWE Championship four times and was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion.

He was a six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion and WCW Tag Team Champion.

Moreover, he became the first superstar to win the Royal Rumble match after coming in number 30. He has competed in 25 Wrestlemania matches and lost just twice.

The prolific superstar got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of Fame 2022.

