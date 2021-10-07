WWE legend The Undertaker beats fan in viral video

Retired WWE superstar Mark Calaway, known by his ring name The Undertaker, took on a fan’s challenge where he was asked to hit him on the chest.

The viral Twitter clip, posted originally on TikTok, sees the Deadman getting prepared to clobber him while the man is bracing himself for being in what looked like a restaurant.

Undertaker seems to be enjoying his retirement from #WWE 🍻

pic.twitter.com/EgS9VZWFCy — 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ  (@garyh3k) October 3, 2021

The people were chanting “chop, chop, chop”, egging the Phenom to hit the challenger. He finally lands the blow on the man’s chest after which he fell down.

“I survived,” the fan was saying. The Undertaker, being the legend that he is, extended his arm to help him stand up.

The WWE and The Undertaker’s fans were delighted to have their favourite superstar back in action, even if it was outside the squared circle. They posted their reactions on social media.

Hahaha imagin taking a chop of the undertaker — Ben Alexander (@MadXb3n10) October 5, 2021

85% of his tears is from pain, 15% from the honor of getting hit by a legend — fm akhtar (@fmakhtar) October 3, 2021

I would have fallen out before he even got to the chop. My favorite wrestler ever. In fact when I woke up I’d have begged for a Tombstone — OrganizdKaoz, LLC (@OrganizdKaoz) October 6, 2021

It’s so nice after 30 years to see him drop his character and he’s actually just a wholesome guy — Edward Elizabeth Hitler (@Kjazzw) October 4, 2021

The Lord of Darkness had announced his retirement from in-ring competition in June last year. His final match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a “Boneyard Match” where he emerged victorious.

He got a stylish farewell by the superstars and management of the sports-entertainment company at Survivor Series later last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Undertaker | WWE Legend 👑 (@theundertaker0fficial)

An interactive movie

Earlier, Netflix has an interactive film about the WWE superstars The Undertaker and The New Day on October 5.

According to the synopsis, the decorated tag team The New Day arrives at The Undertaker’s mansion but is unaware that the place is being haunted with supernatural challenges.

