The Voice of Hind Rajab: nominated for Oscar in Best International Feature category

The Academy has nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab, a documentary inspired by the final moments of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fire in Gaza, for the Oscar award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania directed the film, which depicts the true story of Hind Rajab, who became trapped in her family car on January 29, 2024.

At the time, she was traveling with her family, including her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, as they fled the fighting in northern Gaza. The car came under fire from the Israeli army in Gaza City. After nearly two weeks of uncertainty, Hind was found dead.

The film features the actual audio of Hind’s final, desperate phone call to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in which she pleaded for rescue and reported that the crossfire had trapped them.

This recording, which circulated widely on social media following her death, incited global indignation and intensified demands for accountability.

The attack also killed two Red Crescent paramedics when they arrived to save Hind Rajab.

The IDF denied responsibility for the deaths. However, an investigation by the London-based research group Forensic Architecture later determined that over 355 bullets struck Hind Rajab’s car and that an Israeli tank operated at close range.

Drawing wide international attention, the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025.