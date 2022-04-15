The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: CD Projekt says no ‘monumental’ delay to game

A board member of Polish video game maker CD Projekt said on Thursday there is no “monumental” delay to its blockbuster game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” for next-generation consoles, a day after the company postponed the release.

CD Projekt had said on Wednesday it had taken work on the version back in-house and postponed the release, previously planned for the second quarter.

“There has been a lot of insinuations that we are going to launch the game like in June next year or something like that. That’s completely not the case,” Michal Nowakowski, board member and head of business development told a conference call, though he didn’t offer a timeline for its availability.

“Nobody is saying the game is delayed in some monumental time gap ahead of us,” he said.

