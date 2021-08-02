Thea White, voice of Muriel Bagge on ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ dead

Thea White, best known for voicing the loving Scotswoman Muriel Bagge on Cartoon Network’s Courage the Cowardly Dog passed away on July 31 aged 81, her family confirmed.

The news was announced by White’s brother John Zitzner on Facebook, confirming that the voice actor had passed away after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. She died two days after undergoing a second surgery for the fatal disease.

White, born in 1940 in Newark, New Jersey, first explored the world of acting in her 20s, her brother shared, adding that she also worked as a librarian and a personal assistant to bombshell Marlene Dietrich through the course of her life.

She landed the opportunity to voice the beloved Muriel on the Cartoon Network show in the late 90s, lending her voice in all the episodes of the show which ran from 1999 to 2002.

White also voiced Muriel in several spinoffs and specials including the video game Cartoon Network Racing and a Scooby Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog crossover special.

Her last outing as Muriel in the film Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog is set to release this year.